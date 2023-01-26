CSU Fullerton plays UC Irvine, looks for 4th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-11, 4-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -2; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Titans play UC Irvine.

The Titans have gone 8-1 at home. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 2.3.

The Anteaters are 6-1 in conference matchups. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Devin Tillis is averaging 6.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

