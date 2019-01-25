FULLERTON, Calif. — Kyle Allman Jr. scored 21 points and Khalil Ahmad added 19 as CSU Fullerton walloped UC Santa Barbara 81-60 Thursday night, handing the Gauchos their first Big West Conference loss.

The Titans (7-12, 3-2) have won three in a row, while Santa Barbara (14-4, 3-1) saw a six-game win streak end.

Fullerton took the lead for good, 28-26, when Allman scored on a drive with six minutes left before halftime, and then blew the doors off by closing the half on a 22-5 run. In the last 27 seconds before the break, Austen Awosika, who finished with 12 points, beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer, then Allman beat the halftime buzzer with a jumper for a 48-31 lead. Jackson Rowe pitched in with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Devearl Ramsey led UCSB with 16 points, but was 5 of 13 from the floor. JaQuori McLaughlin added 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting. The Gauchos finished at 33 percent from the field, 20 of 60 and made just 8 of 28 from distance and 12 of 22 from the line.

The Titans shot 55 percent for the game (32 of 58) and were 13 of 14 from the line.

