CSU Fullerton visits CSU Bakersfield after Collum's 20-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (17-12, 11-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-18, 6-11 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -6; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on the CSU Fullerton Titans after Antavion Collum scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 75-68 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners are 6-7 in home games. CSU Bakersfield gives up 64.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Titans have gone 11-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Reynolds is averaging 4.5 points for the Roadrunners. Collum is averaging 15.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Titans. Grayson Carper is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

