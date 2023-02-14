CSU Fullerton visits Nwaokorie and UCSD

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-12, 8-6 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-17, 3-10 Big West) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Francis Nwaokorie scored 25 points in UCSD’s 69-62 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Tritons have gone 3-8 in home games. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 11.7 assists per game led by Roddie Anderson III averaging 3.5.

The Titans are 8-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 7-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tritons and Titans meet Wednesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

