Charleston Southern (14-14, 8-7) vs. Presbyterian (17-13, 9-6)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks for its sixth straight win over Presbyterian at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Presbyterian’s last win at home against the Buccaneers came on Jan. 30, 2010.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Presbyterian’s Francois Lewis has averaged 15 points and five rebounds while Adam Flagler has put up 15.8 points. For the Buccaneers, Christian Keeling has averaged 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Keeling has connected on 37.4 percent of the 179 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Presbyterian has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83.9 points while giving up 68.4.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Hose have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Presbyterian has an assist on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Charleston Southern has assists on 53 of 93 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian as a collective unit has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

