FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. Jaheam Cornwall, D’Maurian Williams, Jordan Sears and Jamaine Mann have combined to account for 53 percent of Gardner-Webb’s scoring this season. For Charleston Southern, Ja’Quavian Florence, Melvin Edwards Jr. and Emorie Knox have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Buccaneers points over their last five.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have scored 73.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cornwall has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Gardner-Webb field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Charleston Southern has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 80.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big South teams. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have averaged 10.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

