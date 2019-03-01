Colorado State (12-16, 7-8) vs. New Mexico (11-16, 5-10)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico seeks revenge on Colorado State after dropping the first matchup in Fort Collins. The teams last met on Jan. 12, when the Rams outshot New Mexico from the field 56.1 percent to 47.3 percent and recorded eight fewer turnovers en route to a 15-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Colorado State has relied heavily on its seniors. Nico Carvacho, J.D. Paige, Kris Martin and Hyron Edwards have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Rams points over the team’s last five games.

JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Vance Jackson has connected on 32.4 percent of the 142 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 64.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Colorado State is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-6 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: The Lobos are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 6-16 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Rams are 6-0 when converting on at least 78.6 percent of its free throws and 6-16 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.

