CSU Bakersfield faces CSU Northridge in Big West Tournament

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-24, 4-16 Big West) vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-21, 6-14 Big West)
The Matadors are 4-16 against Big West teams. CSU Northridge has a 5-14 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Smith is averaging 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.
Atin Wright is averaging 17 points for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.
LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Matadors: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.