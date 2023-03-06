CSU Bakersfield faces CSU Northridge in Big West Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-24, 4-16 Big West) vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-21, 6-14 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners play in the Big West Tournament against the CSU Northridge Matadors. The Roadrunners have gone 6-14 against Big West teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. CSU Bakersfield allows 64.9 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Matadors are 4-16 against Big West teams. CSU Northridge has a 5-14 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Smith is averaging 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Atin Wright is averaging 17 points for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

