CSU Northridge faces Cal Poly after Wright's 31-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-8) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -5; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Atin Wright scored 31 points in CSU Northridge’s 83-78 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Mustangs have gone 5-2 at home. Cal Poly allows 64.6 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Matadors are 0-4 on the road. CSU Northridge is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 11.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs.

Wright is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

