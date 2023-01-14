CSU Northridge faces UC Irvine, looks to end 5-game slide

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-13, 0-5 Big West)
The Anteaters are 4-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.
The Matadors and Anteaters face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick is averaging 13.5 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.
DJ Davis is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 14.2 points. Dawson Baker is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.
Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.