CSU Northridge heads to UC Irvine for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-17, 1-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 6-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -16; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts CSU Northridge in a matchup of Big West teams. The Anteaters are 6-3 on their home court. UC Irvine averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Matadors are 1-9 in Big West play. CSU Northridge averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Baker is averaging 14.5 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article