CSU Northridge hosts Coleman and Hawaii

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-14, 0-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-4, 4-1 Big West) Honolulu; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -16.5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Noel Coleman scored 25 points in Hawaii’s 79-70 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 8-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks second in the Big West in team defense, giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Matadors are 0-6 in conference games. CSU Northridge is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors match up Monday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Dionte Bostick is averaging 13.1 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 14.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

