CSU Northridge plays CSU Bakersfield after Wright's 24-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-17, 6-10 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-22, 3-14 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Atin Wright scored 24 points in CSU Northridge's 96-76 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Matadors have gone 6-7 at home. CSU Northridge is seventh in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 6-10 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Dionte Bostick is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Ivan Reynolds is averaging 4.5 points for the Roadrunners. Antavion Collum is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

