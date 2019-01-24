LOS ANGELES — Terrell Gomez scored 21 points and all five CSU Northridge starters scored at least 12 points as the Matadors pulled away in the second half to beat Long Beach State, 86-71 on Wednesday night.

The Matadors (9-12, 3-2 Big West) bounced back from a heartbreaking, 74-68 loss at home to UC Irvine Saturday.

Gomez scored at the basket off an assist from Darius Brown II to take a 38-33 lead at intermission, and Long Beach State tied the game after Deishaun Booker’s layup and Bryan Alberts 3 barely a minute into the second half. Mason Riggins’ free throw with 11:48 left put Long Beach State in front, 51-50, but Lamine Diane scored five straight points to put the Matadors back in front for good and they pulled away down the stretch.

The Matadors shot 33 of 65 from the field (51 percent), including 8 of 21 from distance. Rodney Henderson Jr. contributed 17 points and Jared Pearre added 16.

Booker finished with 20 points for the 49ers (8-12, 2-2).

