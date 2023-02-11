CSU Northridge takes on conference foe Cal Poly

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-18, 1-12 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-19, 2-11 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -1; over/under is 122.5 BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces Cal Poly in a matchup of Big West teams. The Matadors are 5-6 in home games. CSU Northridge is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 1-12 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly allows 65.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick is averaging 12.4 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 10.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mustangs. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

