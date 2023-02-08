CSU Northridge visits McGhee and CSU Bakersfield

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-18, 2-10 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 4-8 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Marvin McGhee scored 26 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 75-69 overtime victory against the UCSD Tritons. The Roadrunners are 5-5 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 2-10 in Big West play. CSU Northridge averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Roadrunners and Matadors face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antavion Collum is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Roadrunners. McGhee is averaging 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Advertisement

Atin Wright is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 14.9 points. Dionte Bostick is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article