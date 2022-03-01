The Gauchos are 9-3 in home games. UCSB scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.
The Matadors have gone 3-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UCSB won the last meeting 72-45 on Jan. 26. Miles Norris scored 31 points points to help lead the Gauchos to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 12 points and four assists for the Gauchos. Amadou Sow is averaging 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for UCSB.
Atin Wright is averaging 14.4 points for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.
Matadors: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.