LAST MEETING: Charleston Southern earned a 7-point victory over Eastern Kentucky when these two teams met last season.
DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern went 4-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Buccaneers gave up 74.2 points per game while scoring 58.1 per matchup. Eastern Kentucky went 1-10 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and allowing 81.3 per game in the process.
