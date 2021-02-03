STEPPING IT UP: The Rams have scored 79.5 points per game against MWC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.
FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 26 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Wyoming is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 71.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cowboys are 7-0 when they record six or more steals and 3-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Rams are 9-0 when turning the ball over 14 times or fewer and 3-4 when the team exceeds that total.
DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.
___
___
