SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has relied heavily on its seniors. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Rob Whitfield and Jahshire Hardnett have combined to account for 53 percent all Roos points this season, though their output has dropped to 42 percent over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Roadrunners have allowed only 66.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.8 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MOORE: Taze Moore has connected on 38.5 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-10 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Kansas City is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Roadrunners are 5-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 6-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Roos are 5-0 when the team records at least 12 steals and 7-14 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.2 percent this year. That figure is the sixth-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Kansas City stands at just 25.9 percent (ranked 264th).

