FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Chicago State’s Xavier Johnson, Rajeir Jones and Amir Gholizadeh have combined to score 41 percent of all Cougars points this season, though that trio’s production has dropped to 28 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Roadrunners have given up just 67.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 73.8 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 41.4 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Roadrunners are 0-10 when they allow at least 73 points and 10-4 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Cougars are 0-20 when they score 74 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 74.

COLD SPELL: Chicago State has lost its last six road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 86.8 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent this year. That rate is the sixth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Chicago State stands at just 23.3 percent (ranked 314th).

