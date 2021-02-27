YOUTH MOVEMENT: Cal State Northridge has benefited heavily from its freshmen. TJ Starks, Darius Brown II, Alex Merkviladze and Amound Anderson have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Matadors points over the team’s last five games.
KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Starks has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. Starks has accounted for 34 field goals and five assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 63.
STREAK STATS: Cal State Bakersfield has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 63.
DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.2 percent this year. That rate is ranked third in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Northridge stands at just 25.4 percent (ranked 252nd).
