Nerea Hermosa added 16 points, Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 12 with seven rebounds and five assists and Avyonce Carter scored 11.
Georgia Tech had not won a game in regulation since Feb. 1 and had lost 5 of 6 with three of the previous four games decided in overtime. The Yellow Jackets opened ACC play with a 62-45 win over the Demon Deacons.
Christina Morra had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wake Forest (14-15, 4-15) and Niyah Becker scored 13.
Georgia Tech shot 48% and had a 42-24 rebounding advantage but couldn’t breakaway from Wake Forest, which was 8 of 18 from 3-point range to 2 of 14 for the Yellow Jackets.
Jewell Spear hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to give Wake Forest a 33-32 lead. Hermosa and Cubaj combined for 12 points in the third quarter as Tech went up 48-41. Cubaj opened the fourth with two free throws but Becker’s jumper pulled Wake within 54-53 with 5:09 to go. The Demon Deacons went 1 of 7 from there.
