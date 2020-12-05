Bell had 16 points and eight rebounds. Ricardo Wright added 12 points for Marist (1-0). Victor Enoh had a career-high 11 rebounds.
Binghamton’s Tyler Bertram hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 60.
Brenton Mills had 20 points for the Bearcats (0-1). Thomas Bruce added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Hakon Hjalmarsson had 11 points. Bertram finished with six points.
Marist went to overtime a program-record five times last season.
