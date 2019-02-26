LYNCHBURG, Va. — Elijah Cuffee had 16 points to lead five Liberty players in double figures as the Flames defeated Kennesaw State 76-59 on Tuesday night. Caleb Homesley added 15 points for the Flames. Scottie James chipped in 13, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 12 and Lovell Cabbil had 12. Homesley also had nine rebounds for the Flames, while James posted eight rebounds.

Danny Lewis scored a season-high 27 points for the Owls (5-25, 2-13 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have now lost five games in a row.

Tyler Hooker, the Owls’ leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, was held to only 8 points (4 of 16).

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 62-41 on Jan. 16. Liberty (24-6, 13-2) finishes out the regular season against NJIT on the road on Friday. Kennesaw State finishes out the regular season against Stetson at home on Friday.

___

___

