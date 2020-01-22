Quinton Rose led Temple (10-8, 2-5) with 26 points and Nate Pierre-Louis added 22, both season-highs.

AD

A Jake Forrester basket brought Temple into a 71-71 tie with four minutes left, and a J.P. Moorman free throw gave the Owls a 72-71 lead. Cincinnati’s Scott dunked with 2:42 remaining as the Bearcats closed on an 18-10 run in which they were 4-for-4 shooting and 10-for-10 at the line. Jarron Cumberland scored 14 of the last 18.

AD

Cincinnati plays SMU at home on Tuesday. Temple plays Penn on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com