Cummings and Pittsburgh host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (3-6) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 1-0 ACC)
The Ospreys are 0-6 in road games. North Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Elliott is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11 points.
Jarius Hicklen averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for North Florida.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.