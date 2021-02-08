Cummings hit 6 of 9 3-pointers, the last tying the game at 80 with 1:34 left in the second overtime. Samford missed three straight shots and had a turnover, allowing Mercer to make 5 of 6 free throws to go with a James Glisson dunk to take control.
Neftali Alvarez had 15 points, six assists and five steals for Mercer (11-7, 4-6 Southern Conference). Leon Ayers III added 15 points. Gary had 14 points and six steals.
The Bears forced a season-high 27 turnovers.
Jaron Rillie had 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-6). Preston Parks added 17 points. Jalen Dupree had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
