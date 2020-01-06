Down by 11 with just over two minutes to play Army rallied behind a 3-pointers by Tucker Blackwell, a Matt Wilson jumper and a 3 by Tommy Funk to get within two, 66-64 with :08. After Cummings hit his fifth and sixth shot from the line, Funk drew a foul and hit the first of two free throws and Wilson grabbed the carom off his second and fed Blackwell, who missed a shot to tie with a second left.