Greg Summers had 15 points to lead the Midshipmen (12-11, 6-6). Evan Wieck grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight.

Colgate shot 43% from the floor and 36% from 3-point range (9 of 25). The Raiders made 12 of 22 foul shots (54.5%). Navy shot 37.5% overall and 22% from distance (6 of 27). The Midshipmen hit 6 of 13 free throws (46%).

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Midshipmen on the season. Colgate defeated Navy 70-63 on Jan. 11.

