Javante McCoy had 16 points for the Terriers (19-10, 10-6), whose four-game winning streak ended. Sukhmail Mathon added 11 points and eight rebounds. Walter Whyte had 10 points.
The Raiders leveled the season series against the Terriers. Boston University defeated Colgate 76-72 on Jan. 28.
