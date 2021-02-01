Dana Evans scored 29 points for the Cardinals, but no other Louisville player scored in double figures.
Cunane, the All-American junior center, made 7 of 9 shots and grabbed six rebounds. She had missed the Wolfpack’s previous two games, including a loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday, after N.C. State returned from a three-week pause because of COVID-19.
NO. 22 NORTHWESTERN 69, NO. 11 OHIO STATE 57
EVANSTON, Ill. — Veronica Burton had 20 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead Northwestern past Ohio State.
Lindsey Pulliam had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3, 8-3 Big Ten), who got their first win over a ranked team this season.
Dorka Juhasz scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-2, 6-2), who had won three straight, all over ranked teams.
