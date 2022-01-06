UNC: The Tar Heels had reason for confidence. This is the first season they have been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the 2015-16 preseason poll. They also had won the first of the two annual rivalry meetings in each of the past three seasons, all against top-10 Wolfpack teams. But UNC struggled early in front of a hostile sellout crowd and did little to keep the Wolfpack off the glass until the game was long decided. That combination made it pretty clear that No. 4 Arizona and Colorado would be the nation’s only unbeatens by the final horn.