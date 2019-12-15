Brie Perpignan led Elon with 10 points as the Phoenix (3-5) gave N.C. State all it could handle in the Wolfpack’s first game in 10 days.

N.C. State did a lot of things wrong for the first three quarters, and Elon capitalized on the Wolfpack’s errors. Shooting 15 of 30 from the free-throw line and 21 of 58 from the field (19.2%) kept N.C. State from opening a significant lead against a gritty, determined opponent.

But with the Wolfpack ahead by just five points, Konig made a 3-pointer as Elon coach Charlotte Smith was called for a technical foul with 4:17 remaining in the game. Konig made the second of the two technical free throws to extend the lead to 52-43.

Cunane’s scoring and rebounding proved to be too much for the undersized Phoenix to match. She went 9 of 15 from the field on a day when most of her teammates struggled.

BIG PICTURE

Elon: Defense is the Phoenix’s strength, as the team demonstrated by forcing N.C. State to miss 31 of its first 46 field-goal attempts. But Elon just doesn’t quite have the scoring ability to knock off a top-10 team on the road.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s attention to detail left something to be desired. But the lackluster effort wasn’t entirely a surprise after a 10-day break for final exams following a high-intensity win over then-No. 9 Maryland on Dec. 5.

UP NEXT

Elon: Meets Newberry on Tuesday and Coastal Carolina on Thursday in the Carolina Invitational at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

N.C. State: Plays host to Chattanooga on Thursday.

