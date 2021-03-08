The last freshman picked by Big 12 coaches as the league’s top player was Marcus Smart, also from Oklahoma State, in 2013. The others were Michael Beasley from Kansas Sate in 2008, a year after Kevin Durant from Texas was player of the year.
Baylor’s Scott Drew was selected as the Big 12 coach of the year for the second season in a row.
