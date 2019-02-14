STARKVILLE, Miss. — Sophie Cunningham scored 24 points, Amber Smith added 16 and Missouri upset No. 5 Mississippi State 75-67 on Thursday night.

The game remained tight until the final minute when Cierra Porter made a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left — her first points of the game — to give Missouri a six-point advantage.

Missouri (19-7, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) trailed for much of the night, but pulled ahead 55-54 on Akira Levy’s layup at the third-quarter buzzer. The Tigers pushed their advantage 60-56 early in the fourth quarter and never trailed again, fending off multiple Mississippi State rallies.

Missouri shot 55 percent from the field and made 11 3-pointers.

Mississippi State (22-2, 10-1) had its 12-game winning streak snapped. The Bulldogs also had won 26 straight regular-season SEC games dating to last season.

Anriel Howard led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Teaira McCowan added 12 points and 13 rebounds.



Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) looks for an open teammate while Mississippi State guard Jordan Danberry (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Mississippi State needed Andra Espinoza-Hunter’s midrange jumper at the buzzer to take a 35-34 halftime lead. Howard led the Bulldogs with 11 points before the break. Cunningham had 13.

2,000 POINTS

Missouri’s Cunningham passed 2,000 points for her career with a 3-pointer during the second quarter. The 6-foot-1 guard has been a consistent scorer throughout her career, scoring 448 points as a freshman, 541 as a sophomore and 574 as a junior. She already has 452 points this season.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: It’s a huge win for the Tigers, who had lost their previous four road games. Cunningham was excellent as usual and she got a lot of help from her teammates. The Tigers now have a 2-7 record against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had a tough night on both ends of the floor, but especially on defense. The Tigers got a lot of open looks from 3-point range and made a bunch of them. Mississippi State has another tough game on Sunday against Texas A&M.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Tennessee on Sunday.

Mississippi State: At No. 22 Texas A&M on Sunday.

