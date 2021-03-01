Kalib Boone had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Bryce Williams scored 14 for the Cowboys (17-6, 10-6 Big 12), who won their fifth straight game overall and earned their third consecutive win over a ranked opponent.
Brady Manek had 20 points and Austin Reaves added 19 for Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7), which lost its third straight after climbing to No. 7 in the AP Top 25.
NO. 21 VIRGINIA 62, MIAMI 51
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 18 points and Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row.
Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Cavaliers (16-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half.
Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes (7-16, 3-15).
