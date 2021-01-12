The Cowboys blew a 19-point lead in a loss to West Virginia eight days earlier and squandered a 16-point lead in the second half of this one before scoring the game’s final eight points.

Williams scored 17 points and Avery Anderson III added 14 for the Cowboys (9-3, 3-3 Big 12). It was the fifth time in the past eight tries that Oklahoma State has beaten the Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

David McCormack scored a season-high 24 points for Kansas (10-3, 4-2).

On one first-half possession, Cunningham collected a rebound, then delivered a perfect left-handed bounce pass about half the length of the court to a streaking Anderson, who made a layup and was fouled. Anderson’s free throw put Oklahoma State ahead 43-30 with 2:36 left in the first half. Cunningham scored 14 points in the first half to help the Cowboys lead 46-35 at the break.

Kansas battled back, slowing the Cowboys with a zone defense. Two layups by Marcus Garrett put the Jayhawks up 68-67. McCormack scored over Cunningham to put Kansas ahead 70-67 with 1:21 to play.

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele hit a three with a minute to go to tie the game at 70.

Garrett drove again, but this time, Cunningham blocked him, then found a teammate with a wild save. The fast break led to a made layup by Walker, who was fouled. His free throw put the Cowboys ahead 73-70.

Garrett missed a 3-pointer, and Oklahoma State got the ball in a scramble and called timeout with 17.8 seconds left. Williams missed the free throw to set up the final sequence for Kansas.

Ochai Agbaji missed two 3-pointers, but the ball went out of bounds off Oklahoma State with 4.2 seconds to play, setting up Williams’ steal.

BIG PICTURE:

Kansas: The Jayhawks suffered their second Big 12 loss and are in danger of falling out of reach of league leaders Baylor and Texas — both unbeaten in conference play.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys already claimed a nice win at Texas Tech on Jan. 2, but this one is even bigger. Cunningham showed he can rise up against the big-time teams, and the Cowboys showed they can support him.

UP NEXT:

Kansas hosts struggling Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State hosts rival Oklahoma on Saturday.

