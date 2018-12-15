LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville got season-best performances from Christen Cunningham and Dwayne Sutton Saturday afternoon as the Cardinals notched an 83-70 victory over Kent State.

Cunningham was 5 of 6 from the floor, scored 17 points and Sutton added 16 — season-high points for both — to lead the Cardinals to their seventh straight win at home. Louisville (8-3) shot 51 percent from the floor, making 26 of 51.

The Golden Flashes (8-2) led 13-10 after a Jalen Avery 3-pointer with 13:10 left in the first half. However, Kent State made just two baskets over the next 6:47 as the Cardinals took command. A Malik Williams 3-pointer put Louisville up 14-13, and the Cardinals never trailed again.

Louisville finished the first half making eight of its last 10 shots, capped by a Cunningham 15-footer with two second left that extended the halftime lead 45-28. The graduate transfer from Samford scored 12 points in the half, hitting all four of his shots.

The Cardinals extended the lead to 54-30 with 16:36 remaining after a 3-point play by Cunningham. They led by 19 with 1:21 left before the Golden Flashes finished off the game with a 6-0 run.

Sutton, a junior wing, scored 12 of his points and grabbed six of his seven rebounds in the second half. Jordan Nwora and Williams added 13 points for Louisville, with Nwora posting 10 rebounds.



Louisville guard Christen Cunningham (1) goes in for a layup past the defense of Kent State guard Antonio Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Louisville won 83-70. (Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press)

Jaylin Walker scored a season-high 28 points, one off his career best, to lead Kent State. It’s the fourth time the senior guard, who drained 7-of-10 3-point shots, has led the Golden Flashes in scoring in five games since serving a five-game suspension to start the season.

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: Off to their best start in five years, the Golden Flashes finally hit a roadblock as they stepped up in competition. After holding their first nine opponents to 43.9 percent shooting, the Golden Flashes allowed Louisville to shoot 60 percent in the first half and could not keep pace.

Louisville: The Cardinals eclipsed the 50 percent shooting mark for just the fourth time this season, but it was as much due to their outside shooting as their work inside. Louisville shot a season-best 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc on 9-of-18 shooting.

UP NEXT

Kent State: The Golden Flashes will travel to play Oregon State in a Friday afternoon affair.

Louisville: The Cardinals also return to action Friday, when they host Robert Morris. It will be Louisville’s last game before hosting No. 19 Kentucky on Dec. 29.

