Cunningham throws 5 TDs, Middle Tennessee routs FAU 49-21

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Chase Cunningham threw for a career-high 448 yards with five touchdown passes to lead Middle Tennessee to a 49-21 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Defensive end Jordan Ferguson ran 49 yards off a fake punt attempt to the FAU 6, setting up Darius Bracy’s 5-yard touchdown run two plays later that stretched the Blue Raiders’ lead to 42-21 late in the third quarter.
N’Kosi Perry was 19-of-36 passing for 325 yards and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass Jahmal Edrine for FAU (5-6, 4-3). Edrine and Je’Quan Burton combined for nine catches for 203 yards.
