Cunningham throws 5 TDs, Middle Tennessee routs FAU 49-21

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Chase Cunningham threw for a career-high 448 yards with five touchdown passes to lead Middle Tennessee to a 49-21 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Cunningham completed 40 of 54 passes. Frank Peasant caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight catches for 107 yards. Peasant also had 59 yards rushing and a 1-yard TD run. Jaylin Lane had eight receptions for 95 yards receiving for Middle Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 Conference USA).