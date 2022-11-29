Curbelo has 18 in unbeaten St. John's 95-68 victory over LIU

NEW YORK — Andre Curbelo scored 18 points in St. John’s 95-68 victory over Long Island University on Tuesday night for the undefeated Red Storm’s eighth straight win.
Jacob Johnson finished with 17 points for the Sharks (1-5). R.J. Greene added 13 points, five assists and three blocks for LIU. Quion Burns finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
St. John’s led LIU 44-20 at the half, with Soriano (12 points) their high scorer before the break.
