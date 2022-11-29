Curbelo has 18 in unbeaten St. John's 95-68 victory over LIU

NEW YORK — Andre Curbelo scored 18 points in St. John’s 95-68 victory over Long Island University on Tuesday night for the undefeated Red Storm’s eighth straight win.

Curbelo added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano added 16 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and he also had 10 rebounds. Rafael Pinzon scored 14 points and was 5-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance.