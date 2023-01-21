Curfman leads Marshall against Arkansas State after 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-11, 1-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -11; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Kamdyn Curfman scored 21 points in Marshall’s 81-73 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Red Wolves are 8-5 on their home court. Arkansas State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Thundering Herd are 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall ranks fifth in college basketball with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 11.0.

The Red Wolves and Thundering Herd match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Felts averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Caleb Fields is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.1 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

