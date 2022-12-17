Curry, Ellis lead Louisville past Florida A&M 61-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sydney Curry had 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, El Ellis added 13 points with seven assists, and Louisville defeated Florida A&M 61-55 on Saturday.
Kamari Lands hit a 3-pointer and later added two free throws as the Cardinals regained an eight-point lead. The lead reached 55-43 when Mike James converted a three-point play with 6:07 remaining.
Twice the Rattlers got within six points, the second time when Bates made a layup to make it 57-51 with 3:03 remaining. There was no more scoring until Ellis made two free throws for a 59-51 Louisville lead with 17 seconds left.
Jordan Tillmon scored 17 points and Bates had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Rattlers (2-7).
The Cardinals scored only two points in the final three minutes of the first half as an eight-point lead was cut to two. Louisville led 22-20 at the break.
The Cardinals snapped a nine-game losing streak to start the season with a 94-83 victory over Western Kentucky on Wednesday. The win was also the first of Kenny Payne’s head coaching career.
