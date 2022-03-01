The Hokies have gone 10-4 at home. Virginia Tech averages 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.
The Cardinals are 6-12 against ACC opponents. Louisville ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 5.9.
The Hokies and Cardinals face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keve Aluma is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.
Noah Locke is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 63.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.
Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.