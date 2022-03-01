Saint Bonaventure scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Jalen Adaway had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bonnies (19-8, 11-5), whose seven-game winning streak was broken. Dominick Welch added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jaren Holmes had 10 points.
The Rams evened the season series against St. Bonaventure, which defeated VCU 73-53 on Jan. 14.
