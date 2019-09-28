AMHERST, Mass. — Michael Curtis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and UMass defeated Akron 37-29 on Saturday.

UMass (1-4) led 20-14 at intermission, but after the break, Curtis led the Minutemen on 12-play, 72-yard drive in four minutes for a 27-14 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Akron (0-5) secured favorable field position when Michael Mathieson returned it to the Zips’ 37-yard line. But on the next play, Jordan Adams intercepted Robbie Kelly and returned it 45 yards to the Akron 18-yard line. A personal foul penalty on Akron moved the ball near the goal line. Curtis plunged in from two yards out on the next play for a 20-point lead.