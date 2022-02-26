The Falcons have gone 8-6 at home. Bowling Green averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 7-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Broncos are 2-15 in MAC play. Western Michigan averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Falcons won 82-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Daeqwon Plowden led the Falcons with 23 points, and Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos with 20 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Plowden is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Myron Gordon is averaging 13.5 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.
Norman is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 19.7 points. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points per game.
Broncos: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.