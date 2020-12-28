Noah Frederking had 18 points for Evansville (3-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Shamar Givance added 17 points and Jax Levitch had 10 rebounds.
Marcus Domask had 25 points and seven assists for the Salukis (7-1, 1-1). Trent Brown added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.