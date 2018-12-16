CHICAGO — Clayton Custer scored 21 points on 7-of-9 long-range shooting and Loyola Chicago used a dominant first half to defeat Norfolk State 80-49 on Sunday.

Custer hit four treys and was one of three players in double figures as the Ramblers (6-5) shot 65 percent and rolled to a 46-15 lead at the half. Loyola used runs of 11-0, 12-0 and 8-0 to outscore the Spartans, who shot 22 percent, 31-4 over the last 12 minutes.

Norfolk State (4-8) shot 46 percent in the second half but Loyola Chicago shot 72 percent (13 of 18) for the easy win.

The Ramblers went 13 of 22 from distance and shot 68.3 percent overall (28 of 41), the second-highest shooting for a game in school history.

Bruno Skokna added 13 points, Cooper Kaifes 12 and Cameron Krutwig 11 with nine rebounds. The rebounding advantage for Loyola was 33-20.

Nic Thomas hit four 3-pointers and had 18 points for Norfolk State.

