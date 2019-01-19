CONWAY, S.C. — Zac Cuthbertson scored 24 points with seven rebounds and Ajay Sanders scored 14 and Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State 89-72 on Saturday to hand the Mountaineers their six straight loss.

Coastal Carolina started with a 16-0 run as all five starters entered the scoring column with 13:49 before halftime. The Chanticleers led 43-32 at halftime before App State reduced the deficit to 56-54 on a layup by Tyrell Johnson with 12:48 left but they never got closer.

Ebrima Dibba scored 12 points with seven assists, six rebounds and three steal for Coastal Carolina (8-9, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) and Devante Jones also scored 12 with seven assists and three steals. The Chanticleers shot 29 of 58 from the field — including 10 of 21 from 3-point range — and missed just six of 27 foul shot attempts. They outrebounded the Mountaineers 37-29.

Justin Forrest led Appalachian State (5-13, 0-5) with 21 points and Isaac Johnson scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds.

